Dane County moves to second phase of sediment removal

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County is moving into the second phase of its project to increase the flow of water through the Yahara chain of lakes.

The county is removing sediment on two stretches of the river -- from Lake Waubesa to lower Mud Lake, and Lake Kegonsa to County Highway B.

"This will greatly improve our ability to to empty out the lakes during these heavy rains and better prevent and protect us from flooding," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Parisi said the work between Lake Waubesa and lower Mud Lake should be done by next year.

The county is seeking bids for work on the stretch that's further downstream.