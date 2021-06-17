Dems eye $6T plan on infrastructure, Medicare, immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are eyeing a $6 trillion infrastructure package that goes far beyond roads and bridges. It could work to achieve core party priorities such as lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60 and adding vision and hearing benefits. It could even include changes to immigration law. The push shows the scope of what Democrats in Congress want to accomplish with President Joe Biden if they embark on a go-it-alone approach, aside from any smaller deal with Republicans. The details of the plan were confirmed by a person granted anonymity to discuss it. Initial Senate votes to move forward are expected in July.