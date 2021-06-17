Driver hospitalized after swerving semi to avoid debris on Hwy. 151 in Verona

VERONA (WKOW) -- One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle semi crash Thursday morning, caused by the driver swerving to avoid debris in the road.

According to a news release from the Verona Fire Department, the call first came in at 11:40 a.m. Thursday reporting a semi facing the wrong way on southbound US highway 151. Verona Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene to find the truck caught in the barrier cable and leaking fluid.

The Dane County Highway Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office helped untangle the truck from the cable and get it towed off the roadway. The driver was transported to a local hospital; authorities did not make a statement on the driver's condition.