Ex-Ivory Coast leader at Belgian airport, likely headed home

BRUSSELS (AP) — The former president of the Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo, appears to be returning to his home country for the first time in nearly a decade after being acquitted by the International Criminal Court. A lawyer for Gbagbo confirmed that he had checked in at Belgium’s main airport Thursday. A commercial flight transiting through Ivory Coast’s biggest city, Abidjan, was scheduled to leave Brussels at 0855 GMT. The move comes after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. Gbagbo’s refusal to concede defeat after the 2010 presidential election plunged the country into crisis, with at least 3,000 people killed in the months that followed. His political rival, Alassane Ouattara, has been Ivory Coast’s president ever since.