French tourism seeks new boost with Disneyland reopening

PARIS (AP) — France’s tourism sector is taking a further step toward normality with the reopening of Disneyland Paris. Europe’s most frequented theme park opened its doors on Thursday after nearly eight months of closure. France started allowing in vaccinated visitors from across the world earlier this month. Prime Minister Jean Castex said France is returning to “a form of normal life again.” He announced Wednesday that people won’t have to wear masks outdoors anymore, except in crowded places. The government said the easing of restrictions is due to a drop in daily infections and to a vaccination campaign that has seen more than 59% of France’s adult population receive at least one shot.