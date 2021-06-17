Gov. Evers proposes $43 million to help Wisconsin’s farmers

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Governor Evers is proposing a huge investment for Wisconsin agriculture and he discussed the plan with local farmers.

Doug Rebout, a farmer with Roger Rebout & Sons Farms said, "When the pandemic hit, all of a sudden, all those local meat markets got so backed up that you couldn't get anything in."

To help farmers like Doug Reout, Evers toured Wisconsin farms to discuss his $43 million dollar plan to expand agricultural marketing opportunities for the state.

Gov. Evers said, "We need that we need to make sure that the state always continues to invest and help farmers to do a better job."

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Sec. Designee Randy Romanski said, "What the Governor has proposed as a historic investment in agriculture for Wisconsin as part of his budget, and that $43 million is going to things like investing in marketplaces, investing long term and things like our dairy and our livestock industry."

Wisconsin's agricultural industry was hard hit during the pandemic so farmers hope these funds will offset some of their losses.

Rebout said, "One of the one of the challenges that we had was with our animals and getting them to market."

For farmers like Rebout, Evers' proposed investment means he'll have other venues to get his cattle to market and fund state-of-the-art farming practices.

Governor Evers says he expects a fight from Republicans on other provisions in his proposed $43 million investment because he's been deadlocked with them over previous funding.

Evers said, "The money for farmers mental health that we've asked for and frankly, there's still money left over from last budget that they never released."

The Governor's plan also calls for investing $20 million to help connect Wisconsin food banks and pantries with Wisconsin producers to provide food to families experiencing food insecurity.