Here’s how to get free money for your business

Business grants have offered relief to many entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic. This aid will likely start to dry up as the country recovers, but free money is available from other sources to help your business grow. You can take some basic steps to access this funding, including understanding the different types of small-business grants — such as federal versus private — as well as using resources like Grants.gov and your local Small Business Development Center to find opportunities. But hitting the right notes on an application can be tougher to master, and like with many things related to free money, you must watch out for potential scams.