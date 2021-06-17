Janesville home destroyed in fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville home is considered a total loss after a fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 1911 S. Crosby Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Janesville Fire Department. The first crew members on scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

The fire department says a dog and a cat inside the home were killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.