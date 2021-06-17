Janesville Town Square Gran Prix underway

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Cyclists are zooming through Janesville right now and on Friday as part of the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix.

It's part of the Tour of America's Dairyland pro-am cycling series.

More than 40 states and 15 countries are represented. They are from all age groups, that includes 10-year-old Uhllana Woods.

"I think is that you give it your good effort, and you're side by side, trying to get to the finish line… who's gonna take it? I like the pressure going up hills. I think it's just all good," said Woods.

The tour is the largest competitive multi-day bike racing series in the U.S.