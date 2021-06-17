Kids roll up their sleeves to help boost Iowa County’s COVID-19 vaccination rates

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) - COVID-19 vaccination rates are the lowest in children under 18 according to the Wisconsin Department of Health, with nearly 25% of kids ages 12 to 15, receiving at least one dose.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

Now Iowa County is making the shot more accessible.

"Most of my friends have gotten the second dose already" Lily Fox said, and on her 12th birthday, she's getting her first dose.

"I want to be able to hang out with my friends and keep other people safe," Lily said.

The fully-vaccinated rate for kids 12 to 15 in Iowa county is just over 17 percent and so Iowa County's Health and Human Services drive-thru clinic comes as a relief for parents.

Lilly's mother, Dr. Sarah Fox said she's been waiting for this clinic so that her entire family can return to normal.

"Having a pop-up vaccine clinic where you could just drive up whenever it works for you really is very convenient for people in our county and hopefully we'll be able to push forward our vaccination rates locally," Dr. Sara Fox said.

Health officials say events like this are important since access to the vaccine poses a challenge for some parents.

We're not in school anymore and so it's a factor of getting parents to be able to get their child to the health and human services center during the day to get a vaccination," Keith Hurlbert, Iowa County's Emergency Management Director said.

Hurlbert said the health department had been going into school to increase the vaccination rates for kids and hopes this clinic will continue to boost numbers.

"It doesn't really hurt that much and it feels pretty much like the flu shot and it's worth it," Lily said.

Although the fear of needles didn't stop Lily, Iowa health officials say misinformation has left many parents reluctant.

"To have some concerns about putting a shot in your child's arm and those kinds of things so we want to make sure we provide them all of the correct information," Hurlbert said.

The Iowa County Health and Human Service Center will continue to host vaccination clinics every Wednesday for kids under 17 until the end of July.