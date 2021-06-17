Mazomanie business owners hold COVID-19 bounceback street fair

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Local business owners came up with the idea to hold a street market to bring the community together as a way to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Martinez and her husband, Justin, own The Apothecary & Mercantile store and organized the event. Justin said he hopes this brings more people to the village.

"I think what we really want is a lot of local businesses around here to succeed. There's so many nice little hidden gems," he said. "We're all working together to revitalize this downtown area."

His wife, Jennifer, said they also own the local bed and breakfast and they're opening up a bistro with an 'old-fashioned' soda pop shop soon.

Shelley Faith, an award-winning entertainer and recording artist, played music at the event. She said it was an honor to perform.

"It's great to see everybody's beautiful faces, having a good time. And bringing back the live music and bringing communities back together," Faith said.

The event is meant to bring some energy back into the downtown area.

The street market will be held on the third Thursday of every month from five to eight p.m. until October.