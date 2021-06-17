Migrants will replace inmates in a South Texas prison

DALLAS (AP) — The state prison system is removing inmates from a South Texas prison to make room for migrants detained by state authorities. A prison system spokesman said the system began moving inmates from the Dolph Briscoe Unit prison in Dilley, Texas, to other prisons Wednesday. Spokesman Jeremy Desel said in a statement that the prison would be used as a central holding facility for detainees charged with a state offense. He said the move responds to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that state authorities arrest and confine migrants who enter the state illegally and have committed a state or federal crime.