Skip to Content

Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troops in West Bank dies

3:56 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry says a Palestinian teenager who was shot by Israeli troops in the West Bank a day earlier has died of his injuries. The ministry said Thursday that Ahmad Shamsa, 16, died of a gunshot wound sustained a a day earlier. The Israeli military said Wednesday that a soldier stationed near a wildcat settler outpost near the West Bank city of Nablus saw a group of Palestinians approaching, and that one “hurled a suspicious object at him, which exploded adjacent to the soldier.” The army said that the soldier fired in the air, then shot the Palestinian who threw the object.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content