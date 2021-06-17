Romanian man to face charges for ATM skimming in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico has order a Romanian man to stand trial on charges he ran a massive credit card skimming operation in the Mexican resort of Cancún. Florian Tudor was arrested in late May, marking what could be the final chapter in a bizarre story of violence, theft and politics. Federal prosecutors said Thursday he faces Mexican criminal conspiracy and illicit financial transaction charges. He and two other men allegedly “illegally carried out various transactions at ATM machines” in at least five Mexican states. Tudor also faces an extradition request from Romania for attempted murder, organized crime and extortion.