Sauk County encourages preparation ahead of storms

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Sauk County leaders encouraged their communities to make plans to protect themselves and their property ahead of storms Thursday night into Friday morning.

"Think about it before it happens," Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek said. "Because a lot of times when it happens, we don't have that muscle memory built up, and we really don't do anything. We just kind of sit there."

The county offered free sandbags to anyone concerned about possible flooding, though no one stopped by the site while 27 News was there.

"We get a lot of calls when the water's starting to come in and people are looking for bags, and that's a little too late, unfortunately," Jelinek said.

He said because this is the first threat of severe weather this season, there's some potential for more damage than usual.

"We haven't had a lot of high winds or rain storms, so there's tree limbs that usually fall down in early spring that are still up that could come down and cause power outages," he said. "There's just a whole melee of things that could end up happening."

Jelinek has been in Sauk County for 15 years, and he said this is only the fifth time he remembers seeing an enhanced storm risk for the county.