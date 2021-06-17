Sauk County warns of potential flooding, provides sandbags

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- In anticipation of heavy rain through Friday morning, Sauk County says now is the time to prepare for flooding.

The county is reminding residents of free sand and bags available at the West Baraboo garage located on Highway 136 across the street from the Sauk County Humane Society.

Be prepared to fill the bag yourself. County leaders recommend filling the bags halfway so they are easy to stack and bond together.

You can also check with your local municipality for the availability of sandbags.