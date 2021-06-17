Semi-on-box truck crash shuts down westbound highway 19; no injuries

TOKEN CREEK (WKOW) -- A box truck and a semi collided on westbound highway 19 Thursday morning, causing no injuries but closing down the highway in that direction.

According to Dane County Communications, the call first came in at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, with the DeForest Police Department responding to the scene.

There were no injuries reported at the scene, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates the road could be closed for up to two hours.