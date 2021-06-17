Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 5:42AM CDT until June 17 at 6:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…

North central Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 615 AM CDT.

* At 540 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest

of Hillsboro, or 17 miles south of Tomah, moving southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Hillsboro around 555 AM CDT.

Wonewoc around 600 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oil

City, Wildcat Mountain State Park, Bartons Corners, Union Center,

Highway 80 And County C C, White City and Benders Corners.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.