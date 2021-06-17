Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 5:57AM CDT until June 17 at 6:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 557 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillsboro, or

17 miles southwest of Mauston, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Wonewoc around 600 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Benders

Corners, Trippville, Bartons Corners, Mount Tabor, Union Center,

Dilly and Highway 80 And County C C.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.