Enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday night

MADISON (WKOW) - It's the greatest threat for severe weather the area has had this year, and all modes of severe weather are possible.

Thursday is going to be a classic Summer like day; sunny during the day with hot and humid conditions with severe weather possible as we head into the evening and overnight.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with a light southerly wind, at times. These southerly winds will also help move moisture back overhead helping get the atmosphere ready for severe weather.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather as we head into the late afternoon through the early overnight hours; this is the greatest severe weather threat the area has seen so far this severe weather season.

It's important that you have a way to receive weather alerts throughout the evening and overnight as all modes of severe weather is possible. This includes an isolated tornado or two.

Storms are expected to develop off to our northwest and push southeast. Storms will start off discrete or alone then come together, causing wind as well as hail to then be the main threats.

In addition to wind, hail as well as an isolated tornado, heavy rain along with frequent lightning will be threats too. Beneficial rain will fall however, it comes at the cost of severe weather.

Morning showers and cloud cover will taper off quickly on Friday, leaving us to warm back up back into the upper 80s to kick off Father's Day weekend.