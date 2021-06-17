Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 5:36AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 535 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of

Boscobel, or 21 miles west of Richland Center, moving southeast at 30

mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Boscobel, Westport, Excelsior, Preston, Montfort, Livingston,

Centerville, Blue River, Steuben, Bell Center, Highway 61 And County

T, Horrigan Ridge, Plugtown, Mount Zion, Highways 60 And 61, Port

Andrew, Maple Ridge, Petersburg, Red Oak Ridge and Boydtown.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.