Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 6:05AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

6:05 am Weather Alerts

WIZ056-062-171145-
Iowa-Sauk-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN IOWA AND
WESTERN SAUK COUNTIES…

At 605 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from 7 miles south of Hillsboro to near
Fennimore. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with these
storms.

Locations impacted include…
Reedsburg, Highland, Plain, Avoca, Orion, Linden, Cobb, La Valle,
Rock Springs, Clyde, Loganville, Rewey, Ironton, Lime Ridge, Edmund,
Blackhawk Lake Rec Area, London and Hill Point.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

