WIZ058-171415-

Dodge-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTY…

At 851 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Waupun, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Waupun, Mayville, Horicon, Theresa, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Burnett,

Kekoskee, Minnesota Junction and Atwater.