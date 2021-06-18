11 U.S. mayors commit to develop reparations pilot projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A group of 11 U.S. mayors has pledged to pay reparations for slavery to a small group of Black residents in their cities. The mayors have committed to form commissions to advise them on how to develop the programs. Once they can identify funding, the mayors say they will develop and implement programs to pay reparations to a “cohort of Black residents.” The mayors, who represent big cities and the tiny town of Tullahassee, Oklahoma, say their goal is to set an example for the federal government on how a nationwide program could operate. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are leading the group.