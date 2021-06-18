Afghan peace envoy fears pullout will embolden Taliban

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — The Afghan government’s chief peace envoy has expressed fears that the Taliban will have no interest in a political settlement with the U.S.-supported administration in Kabul after the scheduled departure of American and NATO forces. Abdullah Abdullah said in an interview with The Associated Press Friday that there were signs the Taliban are seeking to make military advances ahead of the Sept. 11 troop withdrawal. He warned however that, if so, the extremist Islamic movement was making a “big miscalculation.” Abdullah also said Afghanistan’s neighbors must refrain from interfering and instead seek cooperation with Kabul for the country’s long-term stability.