Amanda Kloots hopes people don’t forget COVID-19 devastation

NEW YORK (AP) — As COVID-19 restrictions lift in the U.S., many are reacquainting with friends and loved ones. But for Amanda Kloots, 39, a fitness instructor and TV personality, it’s not a return to the life she had before COVID-19, and it never will be. The virus took her husband, Nick Cordero, who died from complications of the virus. He was 41 and had no prior health problems. She’s sharing her story with Cordero in the new book ““Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero,” co-authored by her sister, Anna Kloots.