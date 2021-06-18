As the nation faces blood shortage, UW Health experts urge for donations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The nation is facing a blood shortage, according to The American Red Cross.

UW Health experts said that because of the pandemic, donations have significantly declined, however the hospital has enough for now but with pandemic restrictions being lifted, this could lead to more injuries which calls for the need for more blood.

Dr. Joshua Ross said that up to 40% of trauma-related deaths are due to a vast amount of blood lost.

The lack of blood donations will affect everyone, Dr. Ross said.

"You, your own family members, [and] your friends could certainly be in that situation. So knowing that we have adequate blood supply to take care of them is critically important, of course," he said. "Cancer patients, patients that need other types of procedures, or transfusions; we have all been affected by this."

UW Health has enough blood for now he said. However, good blood doesn't last forever.

"We expect that to maintain, but if we don't keep up with our donations, and that could get worse," he said. "And then suddenly, we're in a situation where we might not be able to care for patients that we need to."

Dr. Ross said the best way to help is to donate blood and if you're unable to do so, volunteering with the Red Cross is another way to contribute.