Australian spy avoids jail in East Timor espionage scandal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former Australian spy has been released from court with a three-month suspended prison sentence over his attempt to help East Timor prove that Australia spied on the fledgling nation during multibillion dollar oil and gas negotiations. The former spy publicly known as Witness K had been charged with conspiring to reveal secret information to the East Timorese government and pleaded guilty. The Australian government has refused to comment on allegations that K led an Australian Secret Intelligence Service operation that bugged government offices in the East Timorese capital Dili in 2004 during negotiations on the sharing of oil and gas revenue from the seabed that separate the two countries.