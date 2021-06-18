Rain, rain, don’t go away

MADISON (WKOW) - We need all the rain we can get, minus the threat for flooding, to combat the ongoing drought.

A line of storms, which initially started as severe off towards La Crosse, have brought beneficial rain to parts of southern Wisconsin. Places that have been needing rain have picked up between 1-3" of fresh rain.

This fresh rain is putting much needed moisture back into the ground; the latest data from drought.gov shows that the moderate drought has expanded to cover half of Wisconsin. Southeastern parts of Wisconsin are now experiencing extreme drought conditions.

And long range models suggest that our weather pattern has changed, which will lead to better rain chances through the start of July.

In the more short term - clouds are going to clear throughout Friday, leaving us with warming temperatures and sunshine to kick off Father's Day weekend.

However, more showers/storms are in the forecast - there's an isolated threat for showers and storms for Saturday.

But don't let that stop you from getting out and enjoying the dry periods throughout the weekend. Just remember - when thunder roars, head indoors.