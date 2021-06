EXETER (WKOW) -- A barn with cattle inside collapsed early Friday morning, according to Dane County Sheriff's officials.

When 27 News talked with a dispatcher, they confirmed the barn collapsed, likely due to overnight storms, at about 4:10 a.m.

Barn collapse on a farm in the Town of Exeter - cows trapped inside and I’m told at least one is dead. Some hurt. First responders waiting on some machinery to lift the barn up and try and get these animals out. #wkow @WKOW #wakeupwi pic.twitter.com/AmgR9psYUs — Sara Maslar-Donar (@SaraMDNews) June 18, 2021

It happened in the 9400 block of Christen Road in Exeter, just west of Belleville.

