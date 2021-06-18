Crowds commemorate Juneteenth, the country’s newest federal holiday

MADISON (WKOW) -- People across the city of Madison rejoiced on Friday after President Joe Biden officially designated Juneteenth a federal holiday on Thursday.

Sharon Johnson and other members of the public gathered at the state Capitol on Friday to watch as a Juneteenth flag was raised above the grounds.

"I was so thankful and grateful to be around so many people who are excited for this day to be happening," Johnson said. "It's a celebration of that freedom and so, it's a part of our celebration just like the fourth of July is with the rest of the country."

Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes joined members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus at the Capitol today to commemorate the event.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore spoke passionately about what the holiday means to the African American community.

"We're going to celebrate, we're going to raise this flag. And as we raise the flag, the Juneteenth flag, we're gonna raise the flag to march forward," Moore said.

This is the second year that Wisconsin officials have recognized the holiday at the Capitol. A Juneteenth flag was also raised at the Dane County Public Safety Building.

Onlookers like Johnson say it's a positive change, albeit a small step forward.

"We can acknowledge who we are, and share that with people that look like us. And now we get to celebrate that together with the world, with a new federal holiday," Johnson said.