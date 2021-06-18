Dane County officials remind drivers to be mindful of construction on Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Drivers on the Beltline are urged to take care as crews work to add the 'flex lane' to help with rush hour congestion.

Work is focused on the 10-mile stretch between Whitney Way and the interstate.

County leaders and construction crews are asking commuters to use extra caution around work zones.

There will be lane closures and overnight ramp closures until the job is done.

Drivers are also encouraged to take alternative routes when able to.