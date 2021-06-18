Dubai nail salon offering “microchip manicure”

DUBAI (WKOW) -- A nail salon in Dubai aims to launch a new world of connectivity by embedding microchips in manicures.

CNN reports that Lanour Beauty Lounge now offers microchips as a part of their nail treatments. The chips are designed to be used as digital business cards for the wearers.

According to Lanour founder Nour Makarem, the idea came from brainstorming how to support networking while keeping social distancing intact.

"The only challenge was how to make it small enough for a fingernail," Makarem told CNN.

Makarem said the chips were a solution for contactless business networking. She also sees applications for them in the service industry; a waiter can carry the entire menu on their nail.