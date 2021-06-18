EU experts helping Sri Lanka assess ship disaster damage

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A team of technical experts from European Union are helping Sri Lanka’s government assess the environmental damage caused by the sinking of a container ship that was carrying chemicals and caught fire. The experts held discussions with top Sri Lankan officials and stakeholders on Friday, a day after the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl ship sank off the country’s main port and nearly a month after the vessel caught fire. The 12-day fire ravaged the vessel, destroyed most of its cargo and caused severe pollution in the ocean and along a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches. There are concerns that a spill of remaining chemicals and oil from the ship could devastate marine life.