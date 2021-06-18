Germany hits vaccination milestone but wary of delta variant

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has now given at least one coronavirus vaccine shot to more than half of its population, a milestone in what is now a fast-moving vaccination campaign. But officials urged people Friday to remain cautious due to the more contagious delta variant. COVID-19 infections have declined sharply in Germany over the past few weeks, on some recent days dropping below 1,000 per day for the first time since September. At the same time, vaccinations have accelerated after a much-criticized slow start. Germany is administering more than 800,000 shots per day. Nearly 41.7 million people — 50.1% of the total population — have now been given at least one vaccine shot.