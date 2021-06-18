Gov. Evers signed one bill, vetoed another

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law one bill and vetoed another Friday.

The governor signed Senate Bill 46. Now, Wisconsin Act 47 "creates a presumption that an owner of land that abuts a navigable waterway is a riparian owner, and is entitled to the rights of a riparian owner, even if a different party owns the bed of the waterway. "

Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 59 in its entirety. Check out his full veto message here.