Governor to examine claims against Eau Claire prosecutor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a commissioner to look into allegations that the Eau Claire County district attorney has behaved inappropriately with employees. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports Gary King is accused of making inappropriate remarks to female employees. One employee filed a sexual harassment complaint. King did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment. Evers said Friday he’s asked William Ramsey, deputy chief legal counsel in the state Department of Administration to investigate. The governor has the power to remove a district attorney for cause.