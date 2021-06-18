Madison mayor looking to jump-start the local economy with federal funds

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed that nearly $23 million from the America Rescue Plan Act, be invested in the city.

"The funding will focus on our top priorities in recovery, housing and homelessness, violence prevention, youth engagement, and small businesses," Rhodes-Conway said.

The city allocated $4 million for economic development to help Madison's economy rebuild from the pandemic.

Matt Mikolajewski, Economic Development Director said, "We're starting to look at recovery and what we can do to begin helping those businesses rebuild from their kind of pre-COVID levels and also helping some of our small business districts."

Sarah Artz owns the Good Day Shop and during the pandemic, her shop lost up to 75% of its revenue at times.

Some of the federal money would support pop-up shops which offer small businesses an affordable way to break into the local economy.

"I love that the city is embracing a little bit more of a flexible and adaptable model to support small businesses through pop-ups," said Artz.

The Good Day Shop started as a pop-up retail store and now anchors the Monroe Street Small Business District.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway plans to introduce this $23 million spending resolution to the city's finance committee on Monday.