Rabid dog imported into US sparks multi-state investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — A rabid dog imported into the United States this month has sparked a public health investigation across several states. Health officials say an international rescue animal group transported 33 dogs and one cat from Azerbaijan to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, on June 10. One of the dogs ended up with a family in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and started acting oddly. That dog later tested positive for rabies and was taken to a vet where it was euthanized. The last time a rabid dog was imported was 2019.