Rhodes-Conway releases proposal for $23 million in American Rescue Plan funds

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her proposal for Madison's allocated American Rescue Plan funding, with more than half of it going to homelessness support and affordable housing across the city.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to a news release from Rhodes-Conway's office, the mayor's proposal for the $22.8 million would include $8,650,000 to help people experiencing homelessness and $6,650,000 for more affordable housing.

“With this funding, we can help secure a variety of types of shelter and housing for those who need it, help residents meet their basic needs, bring summer jobs back for our youth, and help businesses and business districts recover,” Rhodes-Conway said in the release.

The homelessness funding would include constructing a permanent men's shelter and more tiny homes for those who need them. It will also provide financing for a solar project run by Occupy Madison that will bring down housing costs.

As for affordable housing, it will help young adults aging out of the foster care system find housing, work and school. Additionally, it will establish a tenant damage fund, which will help repair rental units across Madison.

The remaining money will be spread across violence prevention and citywide economic development, with much of it coming through grants to small businesses.