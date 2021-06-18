Rock County Medical Examiner identifies man killed in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County Medical Examiner Barry Irmen released the name of a man killed in a crash June 11 in Janesville.

According to a news release from Irmen, Elliot R. Jaime Jaramillo, 24, died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in the 2900 block of Deerfield Drive in Janesville. The call for the incident first came in at 2:19 a.m. on June 11.

Jaramillo's death is still under investigation by the Janesville Police Department.