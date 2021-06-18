Rockton residents near Chemtool plant allowed to return home

ROCKTON (WKOW) -- City officials announced Friday morning that Rockton residents can now return to their homes as firefighting efforts continue after the Chemtool plant caught fire Monday.

WREX in Rockford reports that officials made the announcement at a press conference Friday morning updating citizens and residents on the situation at the plant. Officials also said they plan to continue air and water quality testing.

The cause behind the fire is still unknown, although Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said he does not believe there was any suspicious activity involved.