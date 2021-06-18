Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 12:14AM CDT until June 18 at 1:15AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 12:14AM CDT until June 18 at 1:15AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…
Southern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…
Northeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 115 AM CDT.
* At 1214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles south of Dellwood to 6 miles east of
Wonewoc, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Lake
Delton, Montello, West Baraboo, Packwaukee, Mecan, Oxford,
Endeavor, La Valle, Glen Oak, Interstate 90/94 Interchange and
Briggsville.
People attending Butterfest in Reedsburg should seek safe shelter
immediately!
This includes the following Locations Mirror Lake State Park, Pine
Island State Wildlife Area, Kilbourn Dam, Historic Indian Agency
House, French Creek Wildlife Area, and Alliant Energy Portage Power
Plant.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.