Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 12:14AM CDT until June 18 at 1:15AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Southern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 115 AM CDT.

* At 1214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles south of Dellwood to 6 miles east of

Wonewoc, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Lake

Delton, Montello, West Baraboo, Packwaukee, Mecan, Oxford,

Endeavor, La Valle, Glen Oak, Interstate 90/94 Interchange and

Briggsville.

People attending Butterfest in Reedsburg should seek safe shelter

immediately!

This includes the following Locations Mirror Lake State Park, Pine

Island State Wildlife Area, Kilbourn Dam, Historic Indian Agency

House, French Creek Wildlife Area, and Alliant Energy Portage Power

Plant.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.