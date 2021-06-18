Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 12:35AM CDT until June 18 at 1:15AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1234 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles southwest of Westfield to Lake Delton, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Baraboo, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Lake Delton,

Montello, West Baraboo, Packwaukee, Mecan, Oxford, Endeavor, Glen

Oak, Interstate 90/94 Interchange and Briggsville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.