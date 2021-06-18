Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 1:49AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ051-052-058-180715-

Dodge-Sheboygan-Fond Du Lac-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC…

NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES…

At 149 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Fond Du Lac,

moving east at 50 mph.

Half inch hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, North Fond Du Lac, Lomira, Campbellsport,

Oakfield, Ashford, Byron, Eden, Cascade, Brownsville, Beechwood,

Dundee, Waucousta, Batavia, Town of Forest and New Fane.