Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 1:59AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ051-052-058>060-180745-

Dodge-Sheboygan-Washington-Ozaukee-Fond Du Lac-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT OZAUKEE…EASTERN FOND DU LAC…

WASHINGTON…NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES…

At 159 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lomira, or 8

miles northwest of Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, West Bend, Mequon, Hartford, Grafton,

Cedarburg, Port Washington, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Jackson,

Mayville, Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum, Howards Grove, Oostburg,

Lomira, Belgium and Fredonia.