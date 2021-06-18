Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Richland County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL VERNON…

NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND AND NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES…

At 1226 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Viroqua,

moving east at 55 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Viroqua, Viola, Soldiers Grove, Sylvan, Liberty, Readstown, Ross,

Kickapoo Center, Liberty Pole, Sabin, Folsom, Bud, West Prairie,

Bosstown, Fargo, Highway 56 And County M M, Sugar Grove, West Lima,

Sidie Hollow County Park and Ash Ridge.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.