Special Weather Statement until FRI 2:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LAFAYETTE…GREEN…

SOUTHERN IOWA…ROCK AND SOUTHERN DANE COUNTIES…

At 126 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 9 miles east of Dodgeville to near

Mineral Point. Movement was east at 55 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible with a gust front in association

with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Monroe, Verona, Oregon,

South Beloit, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Dodgeville, Brodhead,

Mineral Point, Darlington, Belleville, New Glarus, Clinton,

Orfordville and Brooklyn.