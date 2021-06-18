Two teen allegedly went on a vandalism and burglary spree around Blanchardville

BLANCHARDVILLE (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office reported two teens had allegedly stolen and wrecked several vehicles, damaged property and burglarized a business two separate times around the village of Blanchardville Thursday morning.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

The Lafayette County Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 6 a.m. about a vehicle stolen from a residence on Hill Street. And at 7:42 a.m., a call came in reporting a vehicle in Yellowstone Lake.

Authorities investigated these two incidents when communications received a call that the Cork Down Saloon on Lake Road was burglarized overnight.

At the same time, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office investigated a complaint about a wrecked and abandoned vehicle found on County Highway F, in Iowa County.

Officials reported Joseph Anthony Quaglia, 18, of rural Mount Horeb, and a 17-year-old from rural Galena, Ill. were found as suspects in relation to the investigation.

Quaglia was taken into custody at the Lafayette County Jail. But the 17-year-old was not taken into custody because of his age, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said charges will come from the Lafayette County District Attorney and then an initial court appearance will be set.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington, WI, Fire Department’s Dive Team assisted in the incident.

Anyone who may have property damage in the area is asked to contact the Iowa County or Lafayette County Sheriff’s Offices to report any of the damage.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Blanchardville Police Department.