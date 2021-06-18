UK retail sales dip as lockdown easing lifts socializing

LONDON (AP) — Retail sales in Britain slipped back in May as people ventured out to spend money on restaurants and pubs instead following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Office of National Statistics said Friday that retail sales during May were 1.4% lower than the previous month, when they surged 9.2% after shops selling nonessential items were allowed to reopen after a months-long shutdown. It said the biggest downward contribution to the May figures came from food sales, which fell by 5.7% as restrictions on the hospitality sector were eased to allow people to meet up inside. Analysts said the decline does not represent the start of a slowdown in the British recovery from its biggest economic contraction in more than 300 years.